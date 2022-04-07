Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Secret Rares Begin To Leak
The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Secret Rare sections of these sets as these cards begin to leak from early pack openings.
Now that we're just a week away from the release of these twin Pokémon TCG sets in Japan, we can confirm the following Secret Rares as discovered by the community.
- Time Gazer Secret Rares:
- 068/067: Hisuian Lilligant V Full Art
- 069/067: Hisuian Lilligant V Alt Art
- 070/067: Luxray V Full Art
- 071/067: Jirachi V Full Art
- 072/067: Machamp V Full Art
- 073/067: Machamp V Alt Art
- 074/067: Origin Forme Dialga V Full Art
- 075/067: Origin Forme Dialga V Alt Art
- 076/067: Wyrdeer V Full Art
- 077/067: Adaman Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 078/067: Gardenia's Vitality Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 079/067: Zisu Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 080/067: Hisuian Lilligant VSTAR Rainbow Rare
- 081/067: Machamp VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 082/067: Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare
- 083/067: Adaman Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 084/067: Gardenia's Vitality Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 085/067: Zisu Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 086/067: Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare
- 087/067: TBA
- 088/067: Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare
- Space Juggler Secret Rares:
- 068/067: Beedrill V Full Art
- 069/067: Beedrill V Alt Art
- 070/067: Origin Forme Palkia V Full Art
- 071/067: Origin Forme Dialga V Alt Art
- 072/067: Heatran V Full Art
- 073/067: Kleavor V Full Art
- 074/067: Hisuian Sneasler V Full Art
- 075/067: Hisuian Sneasler V Alt Art
- 076/067: Oranguru V Full Art
- 077/067: Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 078/067: Grant Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 079/067: Choy Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 080/067: Heatran VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 081/067: Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare
- 082/067: Kleavor VSTAR Rainbow Rare
- 083/067: Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 084/067: Grant Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 085/067: Choy Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 086/067: Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare
- 087/067: Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare
- 088/067: Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare
Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.