Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Secret Rares Begin To Leak

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Secret Rare sections of these sets as these cards begin to leak from early pack openings.

Now that we're just a week away from the release of these twin Pokémon TCG sets in Japan, we can confirm the following Secret Rares as discovered by the community.

Time Gazer Secret Rares: 068/067: Hisuian Lilligant V Full Art 069/067: Hisuian Lilligant V Alt Art 070/067: Luxray V Full Art 071/067: Jirachi V Full Art 072/067: Machamp V Full Art 073/067: Machamp V Alt Art 074/067: Origin Forme Dialga V Full Art 075/067: Origin Forme Dialga V Alt Art 076/067: Wyrdeer V Full Art 077/067: Adaman Full Art Trainer Supporter 078/067: Gardenia's Vitality Full Art Trainer Supporter 079/067: Zisu Full Art Trainer Supporter 080/067: Hisuian Lilligant VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/067: Machamp VMAX Rainbow Rare 082/067: Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 083/067: Adaman Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 084/067: Gardenia's Vitality Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 085/067: Zisu Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 086/067: Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 087/067: TBA 088/067: Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare

Space Juggler Secret Rares: 068/067: Beedrill V Full Art 069/067: Beedrill V Alt Art 070/067: Origin Forme Palkia V Full Art 071/067: Origin Forme Dialga V Alt Art 072/067: Heatran V Full Art 073/067: Kleavor V Full Art 074/067: Hisuian Sneasler V Full Art 075/067: Hisuian Sneasler V Alt Art 076/067: Oranguru V Full Art 077/067: Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 078/067: Grant Full Art Trainer Supporter 079/067: Choy Full Art Trainer Supporter 080/067: Heatran VMAX Rainbow Rare 081/067: Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 082/067: Kleavor VSTAR Rainbow Rare 083/067: Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 084/067: Grant Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 085/067: Choy Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 086/067: Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 087/067: Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 088/067: Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare



Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.