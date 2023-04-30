Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Kanto Starters Pokémon TCG: shows off more cards from the upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic product featuring reprints of the Kanto Starters.

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicune. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at more of these reprints from Pokémon TCG Classic.

This product is looking… ridiculously interesting. How incredible that a product we are going to be able just to walk into the store and buy seems to be better-looking than the Classic Collection subset we received in Pokémon TCG's 25th Anniversary set Celebrations? I love the gold treatment on these cards and that it isn't just the major evolutions who are getting the golden reprint treatment here, but also the Starters' basic stages. Notably, all three Kanto Starters are illustrated by the mind and hand behind Base Set Charizard: Mitsuhiro Arita.

