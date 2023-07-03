Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In July 2023

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series takes on Astral Radiance in July 2023, observing how the Alternate Arts from this set are behaving.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $103.54 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $36.69 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $32.07 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $30.81 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $27.78 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $26.28 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $20.01 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $19.75 Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $15.44 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $13.09 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $12.75 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $12.22 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $12.11 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 198/189: $11.82 Gardenia's Vigor Full Art Trainer Supporter 184/189: $11.52

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $35.24 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $22.18 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $7.65 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $7.33 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Character Super Rare TG18/TG30: $5.35

The Machamp V Alternate Art chase card of the set lost almost $10 this past month and seemed destined to fall under $100, which does make sense for this card. Kanto species do get more love than others, but this always seemed like an unusually over-valued card, as cool as it is. Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art fell a bit this month too, making this once-valuable card even more affordable.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

