Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $107.46 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $50.03 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $49.47 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $39.38 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $33.03 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $32.43 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $31.87 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $29.95 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR 040/189: $24.96 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $23.39 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $20.59 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $20.26 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $19.78 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $19.30 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 198/189: $19.21

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $36.08 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $29.17 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $12.24 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $11.71 Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $10.75

We have a $10 drop on the Machamp V Alternate Art which is the top chase card of this set. I fully believe that this has a destiny of a sub-$100 card. I see it as much like the Tyranitar in Battle Styles where it started high and then, over time, evens out to about a $60 – $70 chase card. I'd be happy purchasing this one as a single if it hit, say, $75.

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR cards seem to hold value for playability reasons. The standard VSTAR has actually gone up in value since last month while most other cards are losing a bit of value.

The Trainer Gallery subset hits are holding pretty much the same value as last month, with minimal rise on Starmie V and minimal dropping on Garchomp V. It's the presence of Misty in the Starmie V Character Super Rare that makes it such a highly coveted card.