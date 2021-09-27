Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In September 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $84.04 Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $80.11 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $33.29 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $30.13 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $29.33 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $27.92 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $22.38 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $21.94 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $21.00 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $19.98 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $18.45 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 167/163: $17.83 Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $17.51 Phoebe Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 175/163: $15.39 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $15.19 Rapid Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare 182/163: $15.09 Mimikyu V Full Art 148/163: $13.44 Victini VMAX Rainbow Rare 165/163: $13.34 Korinna's Focus Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 174/163: $12.48 Flapple VMAX Rainbow Rare 164/163: $11.10

Since its release, the cards of Battle Styles have dropped more than most Pokémon TCG sets. This set was toward the end of the scalping craze and some of the Alternate Arts, including the Tyranitar and Rapid Strike Urshifu, hit over $150 USD. They have since dropped, with those two cards trading the top spot back and forth. The Tyranitar is currently the cheapest it has ever been.