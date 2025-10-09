Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: black bolt, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Black Bolt in October 2025

The Pokémon TCG released sister sets White Flare and Black Bolt with a combined full set of Unovan Illustration Rares and twin Victini cards.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt features twin sets with unique Unovan Illustration Rares.

Victini Black & White Rare leads Black Bolt’s top card values, topping $465 on TCGPlayer in October 2025.

Four cards in Black Bolt are valued above $200, making it a highly sought-after set for collectors.

Chase cards have exclusive set numbering, driving high demand among Pokémon TCG completionists.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt, which came out in July 2025, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Victini Black & White Rare 171/086: $465.07 Zekrom ex Black & White Rare 172/086: $403.05 Seismitoad Illustration Rare 105/086: $221.66 Zekrom ex Special Illustration Rare 166/086: $214.72 N's Plan Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 170/086: $82.86 Kyurem ex Special Illustration Rare 165/086: $71.25 Solosis Illustration Rare 118/086: $61.98 Genesect ex Special Illustration Rare 169/086: $61.89 Meloetta ex Special Illustration Rare 167/086: $46.32 Serperior ex Special Illustration Rare 164/086: $43.55 Haxorus Illustration Rare 147/086: $41.93 Volcarona Illustration Rare 100/086: $33.04 Krookodile Illustration Rare 137/086: $30.27 Landorus Illustration Rare 131/086: $29.18 Excadrill ex Special Illustration Rare 168/086: $26.14

This is our first time observing the value of Black Bolt. Both Black Bolt and its sister set, White Flare, feature the same Victini card as the top pull. Though the art is the same on the cards, the set numbering is exclusive to Black Bolt, making these cards a nightmare for completionist collectors. The version in this set, Black Bolt, is significantly more expensive, due to the overall higher value of the chase cards in this set. With four cards over $200 and two over $400, this is a monster set for collectors.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

