Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $186.44 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $172.15 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $64.18 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $60.56 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $41.82 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $37.37 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $34.74 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $28.39 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $27.50 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $26.52 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $25.32 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $23.07 Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $22.96 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $22.22 Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $18.11

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $34.12 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $26.00 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $19.80 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $19.06 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $18.80

The Charizard V Alternate Art has risen $5 while the former top hit, the Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare, dropped $19. This makes the Charizard V Alternate Art the biggest chase card in this set. Most of the cards have dropped significantly, as is common in the months following a Pokémon TCG sets release, but this set has not bottomed out yet.

Other notable prices are the standard Arceus VSTAR which is holding value in the mid-$30s, which is unusual for standard VSTAR. Even the standard Charizard VSTAR has seen its value halved while the Arceus remains high.