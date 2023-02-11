Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars in February 2023 notes this Arceus and Charizaerd-themed set slightly losing value over time.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $173.37 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $76.36 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $43.50 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $27.84 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $24.81 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $19.82 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $17.57 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $16.72 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $15.86 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $15.02 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $14.82 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $14.39 Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $13.12 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $10.40 Pikachu V Full Art 157/172: $8.24

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $25.29 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $20.80 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $17.63 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $16.25 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.78

While Brilliant Stars remains mostly the same, the Arceus VSTAR Gold and the Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare have lost notable value this month. Outside of this, we are seeing an overall slight downward trend in this set.