Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In June 2023

This month's Pokémon TCG Value Watch suggests collectors keep an eye on the Marnie and the Umbreon Character Rares from Brilliant Stars.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $145.21 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $71.40 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $32.60 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $23.20 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $22.40 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $17.20 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $17.11 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $14.69 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $14.39 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $14.33 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $12.82 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $12.48 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $12.32 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $10.93 Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $7.51

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $23.30 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $16.53 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $15.29 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $14.73 Gloria Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $13.13

We have a slight drop in Charizard V Alternate Art, the chase card of the set, which has fallen this month by $9. Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare, the cheapest Charizard Rainbow Rare from any set on the market, has lost another $6 in market value. I don't expect this to stay under $100 forever, though. We see a small $3 jump in the Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter. Honestly, it was always bizarre to me that this Marnie card was so low in value, so let's keep an eye on this card which I can see eventually climbing into the high $20s or low $30s.

In the Trainer Gallery, both Umbreon cards are up by a few dollars. Based on how the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies shot up from the high $100s to over $600, my advice is to keep an eye on these. Especially the VMAX Character Super Rare. There's no way it will go to the same heights as the Alt Art due to the higher pull rate of the Trainer Gallery hits, but just do yourself a favor and key in if this is a card you need to complete yourself.

