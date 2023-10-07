Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Brilliant Stars, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Charizard & Sinnoh-themed Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $122.92 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $54.01 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $24.94 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $21.34 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $18.24 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $13.54 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $13.45 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $13.27 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $10.99 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $9.56

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $26.09 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $16.53 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $13.67 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $13.35 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $13.33

Here are the changes this month. Charizard V Alternate Art is down $5, which isn't a notable drop for a card of this level. Arceus V Alternate Art dropped the exact same amount but at a fraction of the value of the Charizard; it is notable. Lumineon V Alternate Art fell by $3, which was 1/4th of its remaining value. There were no other big shifts this month.

