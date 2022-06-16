Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special 25th anniversary set Celebrations, which came out in October 2021 are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $80.61 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $22.58 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $16.61 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $11.45 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $10.81 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $6.44 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $6.33 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $6.22 Xerneas EX XY Base Reprint 97/146: $5.84 Venusaur Base Set Reprint 15/102: $4.57

The individual cards of Celebrations are overall down this month due to wide availability of certain products at big box locations like Target and GameStop. The specific products are very limited which is why you'll see the value of sealed products vary between low like the Pikachu V-UNION which can be found in stores and very high like the Ultra-Premium Collection which was always rare and hard to find. The set is so small, though, that the availability of those less valuable products leads to a major limit to how valuable these cards can be. This month alone, we have seen a $7 drop on Charizard, and $3 drop on Umbreon Star, and a $4 drop on both Shining Magikarp and M Rayquaza.

As far as the main set, the Shiny Mew Gold was the only card ever worth anything and remains that way. Shiny Mew Gold currently holds a value of $41.53.