Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Celebrations, which came out in October 2021, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $68.69 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $20.49 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $14.29 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $10.42 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $7.19 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $6.54 ______'s Pikachu Reprint WOTC Black Star Promos 24/53: $5.88 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $5.30 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $5.26 Xerneas EX XY Base Reprint 97/146: $4.64

The only card in the main numbered section of the set that holds any value is the Shiny Mew Gold card which currently goes for $33.23.

The cards of Celebrations have remained very steady for a long time now. This a very small set with only 25 cards in the main set and 25 cards in the subset, which made it very easy to complete. The market was essentially flooded with these cards which leads to the low value we see here.