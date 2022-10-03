Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $185.21 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $169.98 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8.09 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $5.56 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.18 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.83 Venusaur V 01/73: $3.16 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.03 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.83 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.59

After some movement on the Secret Rares in recent Pokémon TCG Value Watch installments, we have a steady month for Champion's Path. The Rainbow Rare Charizard VMAX remains the highest valued card in the set despite Rainbow Rares overall being increasingly unpopular in modern sets. The Shiny Charizard V is not far behind. Due to the pull rates of Champion's Path, the Shiny Charizard V is actually more valuable than the Shiny Charizard VMAX, which was held until the next year's special set, Shining Fates, which was known for having higher pull rates. As far as the other cards, they have all bottomed out.