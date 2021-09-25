Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In September 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Sheild – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $123.47 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $105.89 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 244/198: $103.59 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $91.71 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $52.68 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $52.21 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $49.60 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $45.91 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $36.90 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $32.66 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/168: $32.52 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $32.50 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $27.74 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/168: $27.36 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Rainbow Secret Rare 204/198: $26.66

As you will have likely noticed, the major trend in the Pokémon TCG is currently Alternate Arts. They're dominating the top rankings of most sets and Chilling Reign is no exception. While this is the first installment of this series so I won't be able to make a comparison to previous months, I can confirm that Chilling Reign has been steady without much rise or drop since early August. I've personally been waiting for a drop on the Zeraora Alternate Art, as that is one of the six cards I need to complete my set, but it has been solid as a rock.