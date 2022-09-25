Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $103.01 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $94.10 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $70.00 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $45.27 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $43.57 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $42.15 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $41.09 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $39.13 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $32.56 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 231/198: $26.38 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $25.42 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $23.32 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $22.83 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $26.38 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $20.49

There is very little movement this month for Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Both of the chase cards, the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art and the Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art, slightly increased in value. I can see the Galarian Moltres V eventually overtaking the Blaziken VMAX again because it's just a much stronger illustration.