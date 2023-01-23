Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith observes this set during the week of release as the market adjusts to packs being opened.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Crown Zenith, which came out this past Friday, are doing during release week.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $42.40 Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $29.84 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $16.77 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $16.02 Radiant Charizard 020/159: $14.08

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset consisting of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG69/GG70: $162.98 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG70/GG70: $108.45 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustrator Rare: GG44/GG70: $162.98 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG68/GG70: $71.78 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG67/GG70: $63.55 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustrator Rare: GG35/GG70: $41.99 Suicune V Special Illustrator Rare: GG38/GG70: $39.87 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustrator Rare: GG40/GG70: $32.17 Irida Special Illustrator Rare Trainer Supporter: GG63/GG70: $29.82 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustrator Rare: GG56/GG70: $28.48 Raikou V Special Illustrator Rare: GG41/GG70: $27.75 Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustrator Rare Trainer Supporter: GG60/GG70: $25.87 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustrator Rare: GG50/GG70: $25.40 Entei V Special Illustrator Rare: GG36/GG70: $23.39 Deoxys VMAX Special Illustrator Rare: GG45/GG70: $18.99

It's no surprise that the Gold Secret Rares are taking the lead, with the Giratina VSTAR leading the way. Arceus is right behind it with Mewtwo VSTAR on its tail. The Mewtwo is one to watch, as it depicts Charizard in the background, depicting Mewtwo's side of the battle initially shown on the Charizard VSTAR Special Illustrator Rare from the Charizard Ultra Premium Collection.