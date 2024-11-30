Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in November 2024.

Article Summary Explore Crown Zenith's standout cards, ending the Galarian era with a bang in November 2024.

Check the top valued cards, with Elesa's Sparkle leading at $13.49 among modern sets.

Galarian Gallery's Giratina VSTAR breaks $100, showing strong market interest.

Arceus VSTAR Gold rises by $10, indicating sustained demand in the Galarian Gallery set.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $13.49 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $8.33 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.71 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $4.87 Radiant Charizard VSTAR 020/159: $4.74

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $103.94 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $69.67 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $57.67 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $51.82 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $50.15 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $25.85 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $23.59 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $22.57 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $21.32 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $19.63 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $17.50 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $16.11 Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $14.09 Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $10.47 Zacian V Special Illustration Rare GG48/GG70: $10.41

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare has slightly gone up in value, breaking the $100 barrier with a $7 jump. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare jumped by $10. Most of the cards in the Galarian Gallery increased by a few dollars, which shows sustained interest in this special set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!