Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, pokemon cards
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith in November 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in November 2024.
Article Summary
- Explore Crown Zenith's standout cards, ending the Galarian era with a bang in November 2024.
- Check the top valued cards, with Elesa's Sparkle leading at $13.49 among modern sets.
- Galarian Gallery's Giratina VSTAR breaks $100, showing strong market interest.
- Arceus VSTAR Gold rises by $10, indicating sustained demand in the Galarian Gallery set.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in November 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $13.49
- Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $8.33
- Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.71
- Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $4.87
- Radiant Charizard VSTAR 020/159: $4.74
The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:
- Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $103.94
- Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $69.67
- Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $57.67
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $51.82
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $50.15
- Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $25.85
- Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $23.59
- Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $22.57
- Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $21.32
- Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $19.63
- Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $17.50
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $16.11
- Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $14.09
- Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $10.47
- Zacian V Special Illustration Rare GG48/GG70: $10.41
Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare has slightly gone up in value, breaking the $100 barrier with a $7 jump. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare jumped by $10. Most of the cards in the Galarian Gallery increased by a few dollars, which shows sustained interest in this special set.
Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.