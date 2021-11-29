Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In November 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing.

Darkness Ablaze logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Darkness Ablaze logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard VMAX 020/189: $46.62
  2. Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $18.10
  3. Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $13.44
  4. Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $11.30
  5. Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $10.08
  6. Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $9,90
  7. Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $9.70
  8. Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $9,49
  9. Charizard V 019/189: $6.39
  10. Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $6.14

Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze never had any huge chase cards, evidenced by a standard VMAX taking the top slot. Of course, it is a Charizard VMAX, and if you're a Pokémon TCG collector you already know that Charizard cards trend high regardless of card type. Hell, look at this ranking. A standard Charizard V outranks some of the set's Secret Rares and all of its Full Arts. Pretty crazy.

There was a time when the Charizard VMAX was scratching at $100, but it has now fallen below $50. This makes Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze one of the easiest and cheapest Pokémon TCG sets to complete during the current SWSH era with the obvious exception of the 25-card Celebrations set. Personally, I think now is a good time to act on these cards, as we're seeing incredibly low prices for singles of Full Arts and Secret Rares.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.