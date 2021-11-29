Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $46.62 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $18.10 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $13.44 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $11.30 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $10.08 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $9,90 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $9.70 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $9,49 Charizard V 019/189: $6.39 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $6.14

Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze never had any huge chase cards, evidenced by a standard VMAX taking the top slot. Of course, it is a Charizard VMAX, and if you're a Pokémon TCG collector you already know that Charizard cards trend high regardless of card type. Hell, look at this ranking. A standard Charizard V outranks some of the set's Secret Rares and all of its Full Arts. Pretty crazy.

There was a time when the Charizard VMAX was scratching at $100, but it has now fallen below $50. This makes Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze one of the easiest and cheapest Pokémon TCG sets to complete during the current SWSH era with the obvious exception of the 25-card Celebrations set. Personally, I think now is a good time to act on these cards, as we're seeing incredibly low prices for singles of Full Arts and Secret Rares.