Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in on the Dark- and Fire-type-themed set Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $25.95 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $8.30 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.39 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $7.23 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $6.70 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $5.66 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $5.52 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.21 Charizard V 019/189: $3.31 Pokémon Breeder's Nurturing Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 195/189: $3.31

While there are some cool cards in this set featuring iconic Pokémon like Scizor, Butterfree, and Salamence… there are no chase cards in this set, and the secondary market value of the individual cards reflects that. There is nothing truly to chase, which makes this one of the easiest sets to complete as a collector. Be sure to buy singles, though, rather than packs.

