Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In September 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in September 2022.

Darkness Ablaze logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Darkness Ablaze logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard VMAX 020/189: $40.99
  2. Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $9.69
  3. Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $9.52
  4. Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $9.30
  5. Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $8.98
  6. Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $8.78
  7. Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $8.48
  8. Charizard V 019/189: $6.87
  9. Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.65
  10. Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $4.93

Two years into Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze's shelf life, we don't see much movement since the value of these cards crashed back in 2021. The set's closest thing to a chase card, the Charizard VMAX, only moved a few cents. The other cards, all of which are under $10 in value, just moved a few dollars up here and down here.

When we look back at the Sword & Shield era, Darkness Ablaze will be considered the easiest set to complete. While many see Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash as the expansion with the fewest hits, the truth is that it's actually Darkness Ablaze that brings the least to the table.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.