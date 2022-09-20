Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $40.99 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $9.69 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $9.52 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $9.30 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $8.98 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $8.78 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $8.48 Charizard V 019/189: $6.87 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.65 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $4.93

Two years into Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze's shelf life, we don't see much movement since the value of these cards crashed back in 2021. The set's closest thing to a chase card, the Charizard VMAX, only moved a few cents. The other cards, all of which are under $10 in value, just moved a few dollars up here and down here.

When we look back at the Sword & Shield era, Darkness Ablaze will be considered the easiest set to complete. While many see Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash as the expansion with the fewest hits, the truth is that it's actually Darkness Ablaze that brings the least to the table.