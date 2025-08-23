Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Destined Rivals, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in August 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Team Rocket-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals in August 2025.

Article Summary Track the latest market prices for top cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals set.

Find out which Special Illustration Rare cards are the most valuable in August 2025 TCGPlayer data.

See how shifts in hype and new expansions impact card values and collector demand this month.

Get key updates on price changes for major chase cards like Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex and Moltres ex.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, which came out in May 2025, are doing now in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare 231/182: $342.11 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 232/182: $212.29 Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare 229/182: $178.35 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare 230/182: $149.39 Team Rocket's Nidoking ex Special Illustration Rare 233/182: $104.99 Team Rocket's Crobat ex Special Illustration Rare 234/182: $76.06 Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Gold Hyper Rare 240/182: $64.65 Misty's Psyduck Illustration Rare 193/182: $50.77 Ethan's Adventure Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/182: $50.51 Team Rocket's Giovanni Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/182: $48.98 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Gold Hyper Rare 241/182: $46.62 Team Rocket's Ariana Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/182: $41.52 Ethan's Typhlosion Illustration Rare 190/182: $36.77 Yanmega ex Special Illustration Rare 228/182: $34.23 Arvn's Mabosstiff ex Illustration Rare 235/182: $32.39

This is the time to watch closely. As we draw away from the hype around this set's release, with two new special expansions now out with White Flare and Black Bolt, we will soon see if this set will remain a major player in the market or if value will fall. Here are some changes reported this month:

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare fell by about $35

Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare increased by about $10

Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare saw a huge surge at almost $50

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

