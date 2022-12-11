Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $526.32 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $297.18 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $168.79 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $163.45 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $138.96 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $104.56 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $101.12 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $98.80 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $78.94 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $72.65 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $69.40 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $67.02 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $41.42 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $38.67 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $30.33

This is a major moment. After months of seeing the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art rise every single time we checked in, turning from a $200 card to a nearly $600 card before our eyes, it has finally seen a dip in value. Now, it still remains far and away the most valuable card of the Sword & Shield era at an exorbitant $526.32, but this is still a significant fall. The Umbreon VMAX Alt Art dropped $40 this month… but will that continue? We'll see next month.

Also notable, though to a much smaller extent, the Espeon V Alt Art dropped $15.