Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the exorbinantly valuable Eeveelution cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in June 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $633.60 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $289.97 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $170.50 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $144.00 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $138.59 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $113.52 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $92.97 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $90.06 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $70.37 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $69.22 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $57.47 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $56.11 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $34.50 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $32.06 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $29.38

Finally, we're seeing a drop in the chase card Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art… but it's a small one. So small that I wouldn't be surprised if we see it either stay at this price or continue to rise next month. That card's $14 drop is less meaningful than the $12 drop we see in the second biggest hit, the cheaper but still exorbitant Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art. All of the other Alt Arts over $100, and there are a lot, remained relatively the same since last month's check.

