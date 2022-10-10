Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $448.76 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $270.25 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $146.94 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $145.72 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $141.75 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $87.98 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $85.77 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $82.65 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $64.83 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $60.51 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $57.19 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $56.86 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $40.58 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $33.23 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $29.53 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $25.10 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $23.99 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $21.35 Leafeon VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $18.83 Golurk V Alternate Art 182/203: $17.96

Insane. Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues to see its chase cards increase in value. The Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has shot up again to almost $500, but it's not alone. The Rayquaza VMAX Alt Art, which was once close in value to Umbreon, is raising in value again. This set remains completely unpredictable.