Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, Mew, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the widening gap between the Gengar VMAX and Espeon VMAX Alt Arts from Fusion Strike in June 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $210.34 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $145.87 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $74.53 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $35.48 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $32.16 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $30.83 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $27.66 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $18.80 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $11.27 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $10.96 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $7.73 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $7.65 Greedent VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 272/264: $7.11 Shiny Flaafy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $7.08 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $6.73

The chase card of the set, Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, continues its rise. It has jumped another $9 this month, widening the gap between this card and the card that was once more valuable. That is, of course, the Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare which itself dropped $9 this month. Both Mew Alternate Arts, including the V and the VMAX, dropped a few dollars as well.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!