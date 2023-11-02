Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Tera Charizard-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in November 2023.

Key Points Exploring the market values of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames set in November 2023.

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare is currently the highest valued card in the set.

The overall value of cards in the Obsidian Flames set is steadily decreasing.

Provides a comprehensive top 15 list of highest valued cards in the Obsidian Flames set.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $58.59 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $26.34 Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $16.01 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $15.97 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $10.31 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $7.53 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $6.78 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $5.36 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $5.14 Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $4.49 Scizor Illustration Rare 205/197: $4.04 Geeta Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 226/197: $4.00 Tera Tyranitar ex Full Art 228/197: $3.71 Gloom Illustration Rare 198/197: $3.56 Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare 230/197: $3.52

We have an $11 drop on the chase card, Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, which was already surprisingly affordable compared to other Charizard chase cards. The cards of this set are quickly decreasing in value, making this banger of a set more and more affordable to complete.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

