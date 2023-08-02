Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In August 2023

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter and Magikarp Illustration Rare are the two top cards in Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in August 2023.

 Paldea Evolved top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG 
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $106.09
  2. Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $49.42
  3. Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $40.65
  4. Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $27.96
  5. Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $20.46
  6. Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $18.77
  7. Dendra Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 266/193: $18.43
  8. Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $18.00
  9. Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $17.57
  10. Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $16.57
  11. Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $15.06
  12. Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $14.81
  13. Boss's Orders Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $13.53
  14. Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare 264/193: $12.42
  15. Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $11.37

The two top cards have dropped in value. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter has dropped $10, and Magikarp Illustration Rare has dropped $20. There have been no other significant changes to the set besides this.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

