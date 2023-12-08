Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iono, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the domestic-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in December 2023.

Article Summary December 2023 sees steady values in top Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved cards.

Iono Special Illustration Rare leads at $85.98 on TCGPlayer.

Squawkabilly ex sees notable value surge, now sixth most valued.

Stay updated on Pokémon TCG trends with our monthly Value Watch.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $85.98 Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $59.15 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $33.39 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $24.64 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $18.96 Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare 264/193: $17.00 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $15.81 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $15.63 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $15.10 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $14.75 Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $14.24 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $13.47 Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $12.77 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $12.31 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $12.16

The top three chase cards of this set remained steady this month, neither increasing nor dropping in value. The biggest change in this set was a weird one: Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare, which previously didn't even rank in the top fifteen, has become the sixth most valuable card in this set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

