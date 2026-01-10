Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in January 2026

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in January 2026.

Article Summary Track the latest Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved card values as of January 2026 for collectors and fans.

Magikarp Illustration Rare remains the set’s top card but lost $150 in market value since mid-2025.

Tyranitar Illustration Rare dropped by $30, while Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare gained $7 recently.

Pokémon TCG market shifts make some cards harder to get, and singles vs. packs is a key collection debate.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become increasingly difficult to obtain, it appears that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $249.27 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $50.48 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $49.90 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $48.25 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $47.64 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $37.48 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $30.86 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $27.61 Marill Illustration Rare 204/193: $26.56 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $26.27 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $24.61 Mismagius Illustration Rare 212/193: $21.81 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $20.08 Baxcalibur Illustration Rare 210/193: $18.71 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $18.08

We haven't checked in with this early Scarlet & Violet-era set since October 2025, and changes are afoot. Magikarp Illustration Rare has dropped $150 in value after its mid-2025 rise. Tyranitar Illustration Rare, the second most valuable card of the set, saw a $30 loss. Going against the downward trend, Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare gained $7 in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

