Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved On Release Weekend

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: How is Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved doing in the secondary market during its weekend of release?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now on release week.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $101.76 Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $49.64 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $41.70 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $37.34 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $33.52 Dendra Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 266/193: $27.50 Boss's Orders Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $22.47 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $19.93 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $17.97 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $17.29 Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $17.03 Wo-Chien ex Special Illustration Rare 257/193: $16.12 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $15.73 Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare 264/193: $15.51 Super Rod Gold Secret Rare 276/193: $15.31

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is the chase card of the set, but we already knew that was going to happen. This card is going for many hundreds of dollars in Japan due to the insane way that booster boxes are released overseas. However, we are seeing the other cards of this set already relatively low in value compared to big Sword & Shield era sets on release week. It's becoming more affordable to be a completionist modern Pokémon TCG collector.

