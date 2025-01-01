Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in December 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in December 2024.

Article Summary Explore the evolving market trends of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift in December 2024.

Groudon Illustration Rare tops the list at $65.09, leading the valued cards from Paradox Rift.

Notable value increases include Iron Valiant ex and Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rares.

Stay informed on card values and trends for collectors and Pokémon TCG enthusiasts.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in December 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $65.09 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $56.29 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $32.74 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $30.89 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $26.25 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $22.83 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $22.76 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $18.28 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $15.22 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $14.79 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $14.60 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $14.21 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $14.17 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $12.58 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $12.09

There have been some interesting shifts in this set. Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare has seen a big swing up by $12. We have also seen an increase with Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare which has gained about $8 in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!