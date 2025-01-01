Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in December 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in December 2024.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in December 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $65.09
- Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $56.29
- Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $32.74
- Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $30.89
- Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $26.25
- Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $22.83
- Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $22.76
- Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $18.28
- Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $15.22
- Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $14.79
- Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $14.60
- Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $14.21
- Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $14.17
- Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $12.58
- Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $12.09
There have been some interesting shifts in this set. Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare has seen a big swing up by $12. We have also seen an increase with Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare which has gained about $8 in value.
