Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Releases Tera Charizard Ex Premium Collection

Pokémon TCG has dropped the Tera Charizard ex Premium Collection, which features an exclusive version of the Full Art Tera Charizard ex.

This is sure to be one of the hottest Pokémon TCG products of the year: the Charizard ex Premium Collection. Boxes featuring Charizard are always fan favorites, and this one features a Full Art Tera Charizard ex. Like the version of this card in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which features different artwork, this Tera Charizard is a Dark-type. This box has six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon that are reprints of cards normally non-holo, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99. It has also been confirmed that the packs included are two Scarlet & Violet, two Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, and two Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Roaring Moon ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Iron Valiant ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Miraidon ex League Battle Deck (available November 17, 2023): Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99.

Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99. Fall 2023 Collector's Chest Tin (available November 17, 2023): Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99.

Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99. Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!