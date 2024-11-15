Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in November 2024.

Article Summary Explore the dynamic market of Pokémon TCG's Paradox Rift in November 2024 with top-valued cards spotlighted.

Groudon Illustration Rare leads the set's value surge, soaring $12, echoing Magikarp from Paldea Evolved.

Ancient and Future-themed cards from Scarlet & Violet era show shifts, hinting at a warming market trend.

Follow Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG updates, covering past, present, and future set reveals.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now, one full year later, in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $61.38 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $52,06 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $26.12 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $20.35 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $19.58 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $18.97 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $18.32 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $16.78 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $14.57 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $13.60 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $13.48 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $12.50 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $12.38 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $12.03 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $10.05

The Scarlet & Violet era may be heating up. This month saw huge increases in the top two cards of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, and now we're also seeing shifts in this set. The biggest change is Groudon Illustration Rare, jumping $12 in value. This is unusual for an Illustration Rare, making this Groudon much like the Magikarp from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, in that both cards are valued at much higher than even rarer cards in the set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

