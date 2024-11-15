Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in November 2024.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Explore the dynamic market of Pokémon TCG's Paradox Rift in November 2024 with top-valued cards spotlighted.
  • Groudon Illustration Rare leads the set's value surge, soaring $12, echoing Magikarp from Paldea Evolved.
  • Ancient and Future-themed cards from Scarlet & Violet era show shifts, hinting at a warming market trend.
  • Follow Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG updates, covering past, present, and future set reveals.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now, one full year later, in November 2024.

Paradox Rift top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Paradox Rift top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $61.38
  2. Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $52,06
  3. Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $26.12
  4. Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $20.35
  5. Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $19.58
  6. Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $18.97
  7. Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $18.32
  8. Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $16.78
  9. Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $14.57
  10. Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $13.60
  11. Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $13.48
  12. Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $12.50
  13. Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $12.38
  14. Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $12.03
  15. Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $10.05

The Scarlet & Violet era may be heating up. This month saw huge increases in the top two cards of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, and now we're also seeing shifts in this set. The biggest change is Groudon Illustration Rare, jumping $12 in value. This is unusual for an Illustration Rare, making this Groudon much like the Magikarp from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, in that both cards are valued at much higher than even rarer cards in the set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.