Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are now being done in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $49.35 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $46.08 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $25.68 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $19.66 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $18.71 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $17.17 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $16.33 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $16.24 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $14.78 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $14.52 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $13.88 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $13.24 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $10.16 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $10.09 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $9.88

This month, the top card of Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift has shifted. Groudon Illustration Rare took the top spot, but not because of an increase in value. In fact, it dropped $2 in value in the past month. It just so happens that the former top card, Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare, dropped $9. Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare also saw a $7 drop, which was over a quarter of its value. Many of the cards saw similar drops ranging from $1 – 5, which led to a shift in the ranking here. Minun, Plusle, and Morpeko Illustration Rares are new to the top 15, while Iron Hands ex and Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare have fell off.

