Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022 are doing now in late December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $40.51 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $30.43 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $27.92 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $24.73 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $21.10 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $16.98 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $15.90 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $15.78 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $15.11 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $13.60

The past month notes a consistent $1 – $5 fall for all of the top ten Pokémon GO cards across the board. Special sets like this that don't have any huge, highly coveted chase cards end up generally becoming affordable to buy in single, even when sealed product begins to rise in value again. The one recent exception is the Hidden Fates set toward the end of the Sword & Shield era, but it's likely to be a long time before we see a special set of that level of hype and scarcity again… if at all.