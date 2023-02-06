Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO notes the Radiant Charizard card losing over a third of its market value in February 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $40.18 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $27.96 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $27.57 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $24.11 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $16.42 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $16.04 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $15.14 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $15.04 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $14.86 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $14.83

The Radiant Charizard underwent a major drop this month. It has lost over a third of its market value since the last Value Watch from January 2023. Radiant cards are quite easy to pull, so more packs could be opening and leading to a flooded market, but also, a far more visually interesting Radiant Charizard was released in Crown Zenith. That could be a cause for this market drop. The rest of the cards in this special Pokémon TCG expansion have all reaming relatively steady this past month.