Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special Pokémon GO expansion, which came out just last week, are doing now.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $69.55 Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $51.34 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $48.31 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $39.78 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $34.89 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $16.80 Mewtwo VSTAR 031/078: $14.75 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $13.62 Radiant Blastoise 018/078: $12.64 Conkeldurr V Alternate Art 074/078: $10.93

Special sets like this tend to not feature singles with much value, which is why we're seeing the top chase cards well below $100 even within release month. What I find notable here, though, is that the Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare is higher in value than the Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare. Normally, when a card appears with both of these types, the Gold Secret Rare ends up significantly more valuable. That could still happen in the time to come, as this set is far from settled when it comes to singles value. The Conkeldurr V Alternate Art, though, is immediately among the cheapest Alts ever released due to the high pull rates of a special set as well as the low demand for this card.