Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In March 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $40.18 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $29.93 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $25.12 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $22.94 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $15.78 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $16.04 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $15.31 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $14.75 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $14.52 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $13.58

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare, the chase card of the set, stayed the same as last month's value down to the very cent. Outside of that, there is very little to report with this set's cards as they remain very available and quite low in value compared to other sets released around the same time. The one thing that remains surprising to me is that the Rainbow Rare Mewtwo VSTAR is the biggest card by a fair stretch, while the Gold VSTAR and Alt Art V have fallen. This set and it's Rainbow Rare hits are an anomaly in 2022's releases.