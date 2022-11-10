Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special Pokémon GO expansion, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $42.06 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $32.57 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $30.48 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $26.84 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $22.00 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $17.40 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $17.39 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $17.14 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $16.50 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $14.11

If you would have told me that two Rainbow Rares in this special Pokémon TCG set would end up more valuable than the Mewtwo V Alternate Art, I would have never believed it. I have no idea what it is about this set, but folks who collect Pokémon GO cards appreciate Rainbow Rares far more than those who collect standard sets. Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare has pulled ahead of the Mewtwo V Alternate Art, but there is no telling if that will keep or if the Alt Art will pull ahead in time.