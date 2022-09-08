Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special Pokémon GO expansion, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $50.17 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $38.03 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $34.25 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $30.79 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $25.79 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $19.74 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $18.13 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $16.91 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $16.61 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $16.10

We are seeing the normal fall in value that we have come to expect from special sets due to their wide availability. However, note that the high value for Rainbow Rare cards over Alternate Art cards is unusual and unique to this set. I attribute that to this expansion getting attention from buyers who do not normally collect Pokémon cards due to the crossover appeal of this set and its references to Niantic's game. Rainbow Rares are performing worse than ever in main series sets, but here, they are the most coveted hits.