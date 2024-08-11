Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In August 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in August 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $121.32 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $50.41 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $45.00 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $39.29 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $35.21 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $32.06 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $30.30 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $27.93 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $24.90 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $23.86 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $20.16 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $20.15 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $19.72 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $16.98 Blastoise ex Full Art 183/165: $16.14

Charizard cards haven't been hitting the same as they did in the Sword & Shield and Sun & Moon eras when it comes to market value, but we see Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare increasing slightly in value. This month, it's up $10. Aside from Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare increasing by $5, we aren't seeing many other shifts in the cards from this special expansion.

