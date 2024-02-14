Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In February 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the first cards of the new era in Scarlet & Violet base set in February 2024.

Article Summary February 2024’s Pokémon TCG Value Watch highlights Scarlet & Violet cards.

Miriam Special Illustration Rare tops the value list at $31.01.

Card values exhibit slight shifts with no significant jumps or drops.

Stay tuned for monthly updates and in-depth Pokémon TCG analyses.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $31.01 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $19.91 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $18.19 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $14.15 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $10.91 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $10.29 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $9.81 Arven Full Art Trainer Supporter 235/198: $9.76 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $9.69 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 238/198: $9.56

The top card of this set, Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, increased in value by a few dollars this month. The other cards in this set have slightly shifted around a bit, but there have not been any big jumps or falls in value this month. We'll see how this expansion does in the long term as we get further away from its initial release. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

