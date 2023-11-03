Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the first-ever Paldea-themed expansion, Scarlet & Violet base set, in November 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $34.61 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $22.76 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $21.36 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $13.06 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $12.79 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $11.66 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $10.82 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 238/198: $10.64 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $10.00 Tera Gyarados ex Full Art 225/198: $9.02 Arven Full Art Trainer Supporter 235/198: $8.68 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $8.25 Tera Arcanine ex Full Art 224/198: $7.48 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 253/198: $7.48 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 252/198: $7.28

While this set stayed mostly the same in value, two cards that didn't rank previously have appeared out of nowhere: the Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter and Arven Full Art Trainer Supporter. While I can't predict what caused this uptick in both Arven cards, they remain affordable if you want to lock them down now before they increase further.

