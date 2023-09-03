Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In September 2023

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the first-ever Paldean Pokémon cards of the March 2023 set Scarlet & Violet in September 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet base set, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $38.13 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $24.70 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $19.94 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 251/198: $14.85 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $13.80 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $13.11 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $11.86 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $11.17 Tera Gyarados ex Full Art 225/198: $10.65 Tera Arcanine ex Full Art 224/198: $10.64 Professor's Research Full Art Trainer Supporter 240/198: $8.71 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $8.66 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 253/198: $19.94 Slowpoke Illustration Rare 204/198: $7.43 Riolu Illustration Rare 215/198: $7.14

We have a major dip! Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter has dropped from $50 to under $40 in the past month, which is a steep fall. With Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare up $2 and just $14 away from beating out Miriam, I could see the Gardevoir becoming the set's top card as I once predicted.

