Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates in February 2023 calls into question the viability of opening sealed product for this set.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $102.08 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $10.72 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $7.61 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $7.31 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $6.33 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $5.76 Shiny Grimmsnarl VMAX SV117/SV122: $5.56 Eternatus V Black & Gold SV121/SV122: $5.50 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $5.34 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $5.32

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $9.75 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $4.16 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $3.08 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 066/072: $2.88 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.39

The set's only major chase card, Shiny Charizard VMAX, has fallen quite a bit. This month, it is seemingly headed down toward being a sub-$100 card. For a Shiny Charizard, that's quite notably low in the secondary market. Shining Fates remains an available and overprinted set, but honestly, outside of opening an Elite Trainer Box for fun, I don't see the value of the singles adding up to the cost of opening sealed product.