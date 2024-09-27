Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shrouded Fable in September 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet, Shrouded Fable

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable, which came out in August 2024, are now in September 2024, one month after release.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Earthen Vessel Gold Hyper Rare 096/064: $64.89 Fezandipiti ex Special Illustration Rare 092/064: $57.27 Cassiopeia Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 094/064: $52.24 Darkness Energy Gold Hyper Rare 098/064: $26.29 Pecharunt ex Special Illustration Rare 093/064: $24.70 Persian Illustration Rare 078/064: $24.54 Pecharunt ex Gold Hyper Rare 095/064: $24.33 Houndoom Illustration Rare 066/064: $22.56 Metal Energy Gold Hyper Rare 099/064: $19.39 Duskull Illustration Rare 068/064: $19.33 Munkidori ex Special Illustration Rare 091/064: $16.90 Powerglass Gold Hyper Rare 097/064: $16.06 Dusknoir Illustration Rare 070/064: $15.81 Munkidori Illustration Rare 072/064: $13.61 Dusclops Illustration Rare 069/064: $13.00

This is the first time we are reporting on the secondary market building around this new Pokémon TCG set. Note that this is a special set like Scarlet & Violet – 151 and Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, in that it is only available in special products branded to this set rather than booster boxes and loose booster packs. Frankly, though, aside from the manner in which packs can be found, this doesn't feel like a special set. The chase card is a playable Gold Hyper Rare Item card, with its price inflated due to its role in gameplay… and, honestly, the fact that there aren't any cards that have collectors getting excited. The set has beautiful artwork and I'm a fan of the line of Duskull Illustration Rares, but this feels like it should've been folded into another main line set. It's Champion's Path minus the Charizard chase cards. I personally expect this one to crash in value.

