Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in August 2024.

Article Summary The Pokémon TCG market has seen fluctuations due to events like the 25th Anniversary, influencers, and more.

In Silver Tempest, Lugia V Alternate Art leads in value but has significantly dropped by almost $25 recently.

Trainer Gallery subset cards like Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare hold notable value, though some prices have fallen.

Regidrago VSTAR cards have increased in value, bucking the downward trend observed in other Silver Tempest cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $176.49 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $21.74 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $20.41 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $17.24 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $15.24 Regidrago VSTAR 136/195: $13.41 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $11.16 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $10.39 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $10.38 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $7.30

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $33.88 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $10.40 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $8.84 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $5.54 Rayquaza VMAX Black & Gold Secret Rare TG29/TG30: $5.24

Since we last checked in with the market of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, there has been a drop in value of multiple cards. The most notable is the chase card, Lugia V Alternate Art, which dropped almost $25, losing 1/8 of its value in the last two months. Many of the other cards have dropped a bit as well with the exception of the Regidrago VSTAR, which increased in value on both its standard printing and the Rainbow Rare version.

