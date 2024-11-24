Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Pikachu-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks in November 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, which came out in November 2024, are doing now a few weeks after release.

Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191: $468.78
  2. Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191: $207.82
  3. Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $101.79
  4. Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191: $88.70
  5. Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 240/191: $73.47
  6. Lisia's Appeal Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 246/191: $63.13
  7. Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare 242/191: $51.45
  8. Latios Illustration Rare 203/191: $44.20
  9. Jasmine's Gaze Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 245/191: $37.86
  10. Night Stretcher Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 251/191: $25.84
  11. Pikachu ex Full Art 219/191: $25.99
  12. Durant ex Special Illustration Rare 236/191: $24.39
  13. Alolan Exeggutor ex Gold Hyper Rare 248/191: $21.65
  14. Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare 241/191: $21.42
  15. Ceruledge Illustration Rare 197/191: $16.17

This is the first time that we are presenting the value of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks. The biggest card of the set, Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare, debuts with a huge value of $468.78. Pikachu has unseated Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade as the most expensive hit of the entire Paldean era. Let's see if this card ends up dropping down in value to a more standard chase card like the Pikachu from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage or if it becomes the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art of the era.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

