Review: Cuttlefish Delivers All-Ages Fun & Suspense We got the chance to review Cuttlefish, and it delivers everything it promises and more, as the game comes out for mobile devices.

Cuttlefish is the newest interactive video experience from Flavourworks Studio, available starting today on iOS and Android devices. It's £1.99/$1.99 via the Apple App Store, Google Play, and the MyVerizon app, with a PC version announced and coming later this year. Cuttlefish is an interactive heist film that puts you in the middle of the action as Sammy (Catherine Garton), aka the Cuttlefish, an international cat burglar. Sammy is called back home because her mum (Susan Lawson Reynolds) was had by former childhood friend turned scam-artist Teddy (James El-Sharawy). Their mutual childhood friend Zahra (Kaya Brown-Hallam) guides her through the facility as they take on their biggest heist yet: revenge.

We got the chance to review Cuttlefish, and it delivers everything it promises and more. The interactions are intuitive and interesting, designed specifically to keep engagement and not feel like a pressure or nuisance. The performances, scenes, and scripts are cinematic and go toe-to-toe with any other streaming content available – even better (and less cheesy) than most network television shows.

The only downside to Cuttlefish is that there's no way to go back and explore the other choices, though the film is short and good enough to warrant additional views to choose the opposite as most of the choices are between two. It's just as enjoyable an experience the second time as the first, and a nice bonus that there's no pressure felt that each decision you make early on will change what choices you're presented with later in the game.

Aside from not being able to pause or immediately jump back and re-do a decision like with an interactive Netflix show, the interactivity of Cuttlefish is by far the best in the genre. It features TouchVideo technology that requires swiping, tapping, touch, and problem-solving as well as decisions. It's engaging enough without being pushy or rushing the audience into a decision, which is appreciated. Cuttlefish manages to stay suspenseful and present realistic stakes while remaining family-friendly and not veering into danger or excessive force that heist genre content usually falls into. This makes it enjoyable without being stressful, which extends to the decisions and interactivity.

Cuttlefish is family-friendly and available for iOS and Android devices for £1.99/$1.99 via the Apple App Store, Google Play, and the MyVerizon app, with the PC version for Steam and Epic Store to follow later in 2023. Pre-orders for the PC version will be available soon.