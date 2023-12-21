Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: galar, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Sword & Shield Base Set In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes Sword & Shield Base Set, the first-ever Galar-themed expansion, in December 2023.

Article Summary December 2023's Sword & Shield Base Set market values are now updated.

Marnie Full Art retains its spot as the set's top-valued card.

Fluctuating interests impact Pokémon TCG card prices over time.

Stay tuned to our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series for insights.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield base set, which came out in February 2020, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Marnie Full Art Trainer Supporter 200/202: $41.53 Snorlax VMAX Rainbow Rare 206/202: $29.98 Zacian V Gold Secret Rare 211/202: $14.99 Marnie Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 208/202: $14.51 Lapras VMAX Rainbow Rare 203/202: $11.93 Snorlax VMAX 142/202: $11.58 Quick Ball Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item 216/202: $11.12 Zamazenta V Gold Secret Rare 211/202: $10.05 Snorlax V Full Art 197/202: $8.36 Morpeko VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/202: $8.15

Marnie Full Art Trainer Supporter is the biggest card of the set, and it fell $2 this past month. While this is not an indication of a major incoming drop in value, it is the lowest the card has been all year. This card saw a big spike in value up to a peak of $81 in July 2023 due to a momentary increase of interest in Full Art Trainers, but before that, it was in the $50 area. I see this card ending up permanently between $30 and $50.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!